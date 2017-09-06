Councilor Pressley statement on ending of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

The decision to end the DACA program by this Administration is cruel and shortsighted. This decision will separate and devastate families, as well as our workforce and economy. Those who came to this country as children because their parents came in search of a better life know nothing but America–they are our family, our friends, our co-workers, our neighbors, and, whether Donald Trump believes it, our fellow Americans.

In 2012, when President Obama implemented the DACA program, he was signaling to those nearly one million people that America belongs to them, too. I hope Congress passes legislation to make DACA permanent. My message today, however, to all those affected by our President’s shortsighted decision is this: you are welcome here. Our City is better with you in it, our Commonwealth is stronger for your contributions, and our country will only be whole when we keep our promises to you.