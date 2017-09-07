Councilor Pressley statement on DeVos statement to roll back Title IX protections

Days after the announcement to end the DACA program, this Administration is poised to issue a directive which once again prioritizes ideology over sound policy. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ speech anticipated to roll back Title IX protections for sexual assault survivors on college campuses marks a shameful day for all those who strive to make our colleges and universities safe spaces for all their students.

As a survivor of sexual assault on a college campus, I know both the necessity and the impact of these programs and services. They are often a beacon and the lifeline for a survivor of rape during an otherwise confusing, lonely, dark and painful time. Title IX protections allow survivors to find a modicum of peace after the trauma of being assaulted, and sets them on a pathway to emotional healing and recovery.

To date, DeVos has proven she has little regard for survivors of campus sexual assault nor a commitment to address rape culture on our campuses. She may waver, but rest assured that neither myself, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, Victims’ Rights Law Center, or other local advocacy organizations and elected officials will waver in our commitment to protect survivors.