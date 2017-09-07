Councilor Ayanna Pressley’s 4th annual Jump Into Peace event with special guest Monique W. Morris

Councilor Ayanna Pressley’s 4th Annual Jump Into Peace Double Dutch Community Celebration with

Presentation of Inaugural Spirit Awards to Community-based Girls Programs and Featuring Remarks by Special Guest, Dr. Monique W. Morris, Ed.D.

BOSTON- At-Large Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley will partner with the Shelburne Community Center of the Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF), Boston Police Department, BCYF Girls Leadership Corps, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, and the Rope Burners Double Dutch team to hold her 4th Annual Jump Into Peace (JIP) Double Dutch Community Event.

Other supporting organizations include: Artists for Humanity, Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan, Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, GIRLS Rule, Strong Women Strong Girls, and Project R.I.G.H.T.

Councilor Pressley said: “Jump Into Peace is an annual event to honor the lives of girls and women lost to violence, foster healing, inform joy, and to forge bonds of sisterhood using double dutch as the vehicle. This year’s Jump Into Peace (JIP) will also feature our first-ever JIP Spirit Awards. The awards will be presented to girls serving organizations who represent the spirit of JIP: community, sisterhood, teamwork, athleticism, and peace. This year, I’m especially excited that we will be joined by a personal Shero of mine, thought leader and expert, Dr. Monique W. Morris, Ed.D., Co-Founder of the National Black Women’s Justice Institute (NBWJI) and author of Push Out: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools.

NBWJI partnered with me to launch Project Focus: Girls of Color (GoC) to empower girls of color as policy stakeholders and school culture reformers. This summer, together with NBWJI, we conducted focus groups with more than 100 girls of color about their experiences with school climate and discipline policies. On September 11th I will convene the first ever listening-only hearing for our girls. Their input will allow us to develop evidence-based policy recommendations to decrease the use of punitive and exclusionary discipline practices while increasing trauma-informed approaches in Boston Public Schools (BPS) and Boston-area charter and Catholic schools.”

WHAT: Jump Into Peace is a double dutch themed event for the whole community. Councilor Pressley holds this event annually to remember the lives of girls and women lost to violence and to raise awareness about the need for increased gender-responsive programming. Pressley is particularly concerned that girls and young women are often neglected in conversations about youth violence, despite the fact that they play a critical role in shaping their peer groups and their communities. This event is designed to encourage girls to use their energy to foster peace in our neighborhoods.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be free food, music, and double dutch lessons. Last year girls, boys, men, and women of all ages enjoyed the day.

The 1st Annual JIP Spirit Awards will be presented to the Rope Burners Double Dutch Team, Boston Slammers Baseball Team, 4Star Dance Troupe, and Cathedral Girls Basketball Team.

WHERE: Malcolm X Park Tennis Courts, Roxbury, MA. In the event of rain, the activities will be moved indoors and will take place inside the Shelburne Community Center, located at 2730 Washington Street in Roxbury.

WHEN: Saturday, September 9th from 12pm – 3pm

Background:

Ayanna Pressley’s career has been marked by history-making campaigns and a relentless determination to advance a political agenda focused on women and girls, building healthy communities, and breaking cycles of poverty, violence, and trauma.

Ayanna was first elected to the Boston City Council on November 3, 2009, becoming the first woman of color ever elected to the Council. In her subsequent 2011, 2013 and 2015 reelection campaigns, Ayanna made history as the first person of color and the first woman in 30 years to top the ticket.

During her time in office, Ayanna created and chairs the City Council’s Committee on Healthy Women, Families, and Communities. The Committee is devoted to the causes that she has always been most devoted to: stabilizing families and communities, reducing and preventing violence and trauma, combating poverty, and addressing issues that disproportionately impact women and girls.

In 2016, Ayanna was named one of the New York Times 14 Young Democrats to Watch. In 2015, Ayanna earned the EMILY’s List Rising Star Award. In 2014, she was named to Boston Magazine’s Power of Ideas list, was a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Ten Outstanding Young Leaders honoree, and earned the Victim Rights Law Center’s Leadership Award. Ayanna is an Aspen-Rodel Fellow in Public Leadership (Class of 2012) and was selected as a Truman National Security Project Partner in 2012.