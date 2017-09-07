Congress has 90 days to get DREAM Act done

Advancing Justice Says Congress Needs to Make Dream Must-Pass Legislation

Washington, D.C. — September 7, 2017 — Four organizations of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice affiliation are calling upon Congress to make DREAM must-pass legislation in the next 90 days as House and Senate members consider essential legislation.

The Asian Americans Advancing Justice organizations in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles issued the following statement today:

“While the House and Senate Leadership agreed to a deal on all of September’s must-pass legislation, they neglected one important piece of legislation, the DREAM Act. The DREAM Act is must-pass legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Pelosi missed a major opportunity to include a vote on the DREAM Act just one day after the administration announced plans to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). The vast majority of Americans support the DREAM Act, and public awareness of the Dreamers’ plight is high. The time to act is now. Every day that passes is an unnecessary day of uncertainty and fear for DACA recipients and their families.

We urge Congress to pass a DREAM Act by December when the debt ceiling and government funding is set to expire. We need a clean DREAM Act without other immigration provisions. Those in Congress who truly care about immigrant youth should demand its inclusion in upcoming bills.

Our affiliation will continue to fight for DACA recipients and fight against an anti-immigrant agenda that is driven by hate and divisiveness.”

