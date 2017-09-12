Closing exhibit celebration on Saturday, Dec. 16

Saturday, Dec. 16

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

99 Albany Street

Boston, MA 02111

Photographer David Kong, photographer Wen Yuan Kong and artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores will attend a closing celebration at the Pao Arts Center.

Living in Color: Photography by David Sun Kong and Wen Yuan Kong

Exhibit highlights:

More than ninety photographs taken by the mother and son pair are displayed side-by-side and without any labels. This collective display encourages the viewer to examine each photo, looking for clues in artistic style to indicate authorship. Each piece expresses vivacity, playfulness, contemplation​ ​and celebration—recorded with love and in living in color. David Kong shares that the exhibit will be a chance to “reflect on the meaning of family, friendship and community in a time that calls for unity and support.”

Wen Yuan Kong is a retired math professor, who loves traveling and taking photographs. She is inspired by the interplay of light and reflections, by interesting perspectives of everyday objects and by the changing of scenery in sunlight.

David Sun Kong is a synthetic biologist, community organizer, musician and photographer. He conducted his graduate studies at MIT’s Media Laboratory, receiving a Master’s degree in nanotechnology and a Ph.D. in synthetic biology.

The public will have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a series of public events: an opening reception on Thursday, September 14from 6-8 pm; a gallery talk and photo walk with David Kong on Saturday, November 4 from 3-4:30 pm and a closing celebration on Saturday, December 16 from 3-5 pm.

Resilient Current, by lead artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores and students for Josiah Quincy Elementary School

Exhibit highlights:

Resilient Current embraces the past and present immigrant communities that have transformed Chinatown. A print-making installation in the shape of a fan, it contains more than 130 original relief prints from the fifth graders of the Josiah Quincy Elementary School. Since the Chinese character for “fan” and the character for “kindness” share the same sound [Shàn], Jimenez-Flores thinks of kindness and generosity as central to the project, using it to speak against hatred, misogyny, and xenophobia.

Salvador Jiménez-Flores is an interdisciplinary artist born and raised in Jalisco, México. This work is the culmination of his time as a 2016-2017 Boston Artist in Residence through Mayor Marty Walsh’s office. Meet Jiménez-Flores and the young artists at a reception on Friday, Saturday 22 from 4:30-7 pm.