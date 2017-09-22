City Council District 2 candidates talk housing, jobs and protecting immigrants

With the preliminary municipal elections looming on Sept. 13, the seven District 2 candidates vying for a seat on City Council gathered at the Josiah Quincy School to address concerns from the residents of Chinatown. The forum was hosted by the Chinatown Resident Association and sponsored by local civic and tenant’s rights groups.

This year’s candidates – who include a former aide to Mayor Tom Menino and a web developer who led a bid to bring the 2024 Olympics to Boston – are Corey Dinopoulos, Edward Flynn, Michael Kelly, Joseph Kerbartas, Peter Lin-Marcus, Erica Tritta and Kora Roberta Vakil.

The two candidates receiving the most votes on the Sept. 26 primary will face off in the general election on Nov. 7. Voting will take place at the Wang YMCA on 8 Oak Street West, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Short–term rentals

While the candidates agreed there is a need to regulate the growing subset of short-term rentals, which includes more than 100 dedicated AirBnB units, they differed in their plans to mitigate the neighborhood’s housing and gentrification crisis.

“We need more restrictions,” said Flynn. “It’s a public safety issue, a quality of life issue. It’s unfair to the neighbors, unfair to the neighborhood. The poor, the needy are getting pushed out of [Chinatown].”

Flynn, Tritta and Kelly proposed restricting the availability of short-term rentals.

“I believe if you own your house you should be able to rent out one unit in your house, but that’s it,” Flynn said.

“I would look into additional legislation that would outright ban excessive use of AirBnB…and I would do that in a special case for Chinatown,” Kelly said, although he did not define what “excessive use” entailed.

Dinopoulos and Lin-Marcus voiced support for regulating short-term rentals using fees, charging property owners a state and local tax on renting to visitors who stay for 60 days or shorter. “I would go as far as saying if it’s used more than 60 days a year, it should be regulated and taxed the way a hotel is,” said Lin- Marcus.

Vikal proposed designating Chinatown as a historic district and enforcing absolute rent control and eminent domain.

Just cause eviction

Also known as the Jim Brooks Stabilization Act, the just cause eviction bill would prevent landlords that own more than six units from evicting tenants without a “just cause,” such as failing to pay rent. The act also requires landlords to report evictions to the city as well as inform all tenants of their rights. All candidates except for Vakil voiced support for this bill.

On zoning for newly proposed hotel projects

Most candidates highlighted the need for developing affordable housing over hotels.

“I am extremely concerned about the number of hotel proposals here in Chinatown,” Kelly said. “We should be fighting for more housing, more affordable housing, more workforce housing. That should be the No. 1 priority.” He proposed organizing a community plan to articulate what developments were desirable and then seek out developers with matching interests.

Vakil expressed a different opinion from her fellow candidates. “Of course I support hotel development,” she said, as long as senior citizens have priority to live there before the Chinese working class.

On using city parcels in Chinatown

Candidates were asked how they would obtain the several city-owned land parcels in Chinatown for local community use.

While Tritta shared plans to advocate the space for affordable housing development, Dinopoulos offered an alternate suggestion. “But what about a park? We don’t have a lot of open space in Chinatown. We have the Reggie Wong Park, where I see kids play basketball, but it’s between a highway and a bus station. Public parks and public space is something I would be supportive of.”

Vikal expressed a different sentiment from her fellow candidates. “I absolutely support new luxury housing being built in Chinatown as long as there is a large percentage of it that goes to Chinese people and people that already live here.”

Immigrant rights

All candidates voiced support for maintaining Boston as a sanctuary city, which does not enforce federal immigration laws and will not provide resources to help federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrest and deport residents.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” Tritta said, whose father is an Italian immigrant. “On a local level, I support Boston being a sanctuary city … I also support what was announced today as far as the city providing legal funding for immigrants who are facing legal battles of deportation or other concerns as to their immigrant status.”

On breaking down language barriers in City Hall

Without fluent Chinese speakers on staff at Boston City Hall, Chinatown residents face language barriers when communicating concerns to local government officials as well as accessing neighborhood services. All candidates agreed they will commit to hiring staff fluent in both Mandarin and Cantonese.

This post is also available in: Chinese