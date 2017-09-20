Citizens Bank donates $415,000 state-wide, $250,000 to The Greater Boston Food Bank to fight hunge

BOSTON, MA – Citizens Bank today announced that as part of its Citizens Helping Citizens

Fight Hunger initiative, it is donating a total of $250,000 to support The Greater Boston Food

Bank (GBFB). Nearly 130 Citizens Bank volunteers participated as the Bank presented the

check to GBFB in support of Hunger Action Month to provide hunger relief, nutrition assistance,

and help improve access to food for families. The donation is part of $415,000 Citizens has

given across the state to fight hunger.

“Hunger exists in every community with many families struggling to put food on the table daily,”

said Jerry Sargent, President, Citizens Bank, Massachusetts. “The Greater Boston Food Bank

does incredible work to help get food to our community neighbors and we are proud to provide

them the support to help make this happen. Hunger Action Month should be a call for all of us to

start an ongoing and long-term commitment to ending hunger.”

One out of every ten people in Massachusetts struggle to put food on the table, and the work of

GBFB is critical to helping address this problem. Citizens Bank has been a long-time GBFB

supporter, including providing $200,000 for two refrigerated distribution trucks.

“Citizens Bank’s donation supports the operation of two GBFB trucks, which last year delivered

more than 4.8 million pounds of food—the equivalent of 4 million healthy meals—to people in

need across Eastern Massachusetts,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB president and CEO. “This

year’s donation will enable us deliver even more food and will have a real impact on our efforts

to end hunger here.”

As part of its Hunger Action Month initiatives Citizens Bank is also providing support to the

following organizations:

-The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts – The Food Bank will use its grant

toward the delivery of more emergency food throughout the four counties of Western

Massachusetts. Without this delivery service, more than 89,000 people would have

limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as perishable foods such as meat,

fish, poultry and dairy items.

-Women’s Lunch Place of Greater Boston – The Lunch Place will use its funding to

support its Meals Program which provides women with hearty breakfasts and lunches,

Monday through Saturday that improve the physical and emotional well-being of their

guests.

-Merrimack Valley Food Bank – The Food Bank will use its grant for their Food

Distribution Program which distributes nearly 3 million pounds of food annually in 33

communities throughout Merrimack Valley.

-Family Pantry of Cape Cod – The Family Pantry will use the donation to help support

its Mobile Food Pantry, which delivers food to families throughout the Cape who don’t

have access to reliable transportation.

-Community Servings – Community Servings will use the funding to provide home-

delivered meals and nutrition services to individuals and families living with critical and

chronic illnesses. Their made-from- scratch, medically tailored meals meet the nutritional

and medical needs of clients who are fighting illnesses like HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancer,

kidney disease, and many others. Community Servings offers 15 medical diets, with up

to three combinations per client, and delivers to 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger is part of the bank’s broader Citizens Helping

Citizens program, which addresses four key areas: hunger, economic development, financial

education and volunteerism. Get more information about Citizens Bank’s community

initiatives online.

About The Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England

and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of more than 48

million healthy meals annually distributed through its network of 530 member agencies in the

190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service

programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation’s

food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its mission to

create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org,

become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank), or call us at

617.427.5200.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with

$151.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2017. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island,

Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to

individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions.

Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their

needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens

provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer

contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,200

branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer

Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth

management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate,

institutional and not-for- profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services,

including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest

rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit

us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.