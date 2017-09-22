Chinatown meeting roundup: TCC, CNC

By Valerie Li and Connie Wang

The Chinatown Coalition met Sept. 14 at the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center.

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) presented plans to renovate Chinatown’s Phillips Square on Harrison Avenue between Essex Street and Beach Street into a more family-friendly space. The plan includes adding outdoor dining areas with foldable tables and chairs, and creating more space for arts on the east side of the street. On the intersection of Chauncy Street and Harrison Avenue, there is a possibility for Foo Dogs or guardian lion statues to be placed as entry markers, according to BTD. The city proposed adding a bike lane on the west side of Harrison Avenue to make Chinatown more bike-friendly. The renovation project is funded by Verizon Communications with $150,000 and is scheduled to break ground next spring.

The Asian American Civic Association (AACA) presented on its programs, including Mulan Society, Youth Employment and Job Retention. The center provides non-native speakers and lower-income families with education, career training and counselling.

Mulan Society is one of AACA’s projects to help immigrant women adapt to U.S. culture with citizenship classes, computer classes and free babysitting on Saturday afternoons.

AACA employment specialist Ivy Mah said, “AACA has hosted 17 hiring events and info sessions for individual company so far this year. And there are three more hiring events in the next two months. The job placement rate is at 60 percent in 2017 with wages ranging from $11 an hour to $37.5 an hour.”

Addressing Disparities in Asian Population through Translational Research (ADAPT) fellow Shakura Cox and Dr. Carolyn Rubin shared research findings on problem gambling among Asian communities. The study showed lack of resources, a sense of isolation and limited help services contribute to gambling addiction in Asian immigrant populations.

Boston Teachers Union will hold a Back to School Fair on Sep 23. Free books will be available at the event.

TCC

The Chinatown South Cove Neighborhood Council (CNC) met for its monthly meeting Sept. 18 at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

The council voted to support a proposed addition and renovation to 9 Johnny Court, which would add two stories to a corner unit of the property. Presenter Lane Goldberg reported requests and concerns from 10 to 15 community members who attended a meeting on August 9. Some of the issues that came up were security, sewage pipes, building height and affordability.

D&K Mart on 26 Kneeland Street plans to expand its food selection with a takeout permit for hot food. Owner Paul Yip explained this will give customers more choices during the lunch rush as their location is near Tufts Medical Center. Food offered will be prepackaged, which include sandwiches, subs and rice bowls.

Regarding the proposed hotel on 25 Beach Street , the council requested presenter Ka-Yung Wong return with research that determines whether the sidewalk is hollow or not. Wong noted that the project will cost $3 million more than earlier estimates, including demolition costs. The now six-floor hotel would expand to 14 floors at a height of 100-105 feet and include a coffee shop on the first floor. There is also a parking contract with the garage across the street.

Presenter Kai Lau sought council support for his proposal for the revival of 27 Chinese street names in Boston’s Chinatown. Lau noted the signs will have the same size, color and format as the English ones and will be in traditional Chinese characters. Benefits would include cultural identity in Chinatown, assist senior citizens who can’t read English and allow visitors and tourists to navigate the city easier. Lau is unsure if the City of Boston will fund this proposal. However, he hopes to collect 1,500 to 2,000 signatures for a petition by October, if the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association confirms its support.

