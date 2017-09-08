Chinatown meeting roundup: CSC, CRA, Parcel 24

By Sara Brown and Ling-Mei Wong

Construction at Parcel 24 for 88 Hudson Street is almost complete, said Asian Community Development Corporation on August 31.

The 51 affordable condos took about 18 months to complete. The community developer hopes to get people moved into the condos by the end of the fall.

Right now, they are are currently painting walls and working on outside landscaping like planting trees.

Applications are closed for the condos. So far 25 applicants have been processed to move in.

CSC

The Chinatown Safety Committee met Sept. 6 at the Doubletree Hotel.

Boston Police Dept. District A-1 Capt. Kenneth Fong gave the crime report for the past 30 days. Part 1 crimes are up 1 percent. Three robberies, one aggravated assault and 10 car breaks occurred.

D & K Market on Kneeland Street is applying for a takeout license to serve hot food, said owner Paul Yip.

Chinatown business owner Kai Lau proposed reviving Chinese street signage with English street signs in Chinatown’s business district.

“I think the Chinese signage in this community will be very helpful,” Law said.

The Boston Transportation Department gave a presentation on pedestrian safety in Chinatown. Chinatown was one of five neighborhoods designated a Slow Streets neighborhood; 45 neighborhoods applied.

CRA

The Chinatown Resident Association held its monthly meeting Sept. 6 at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

Charlotte Fleetwood of the Boston Transportation Department appeared before the association to discuss making Chinatown a Vision Zero Priority Area.

Building on Mayor Walsh’s commitment to safe streets, Vision Zero works to eliminate fatal and serious traffic crashes in Boston by 2030.

According to Fleetwood, accidents involving pedestrians are on the rise across the nation. Fleetwood says this is because of distracted driving. A total of 15 people were killed last year in Boston while walking on the street.

Vision Zero examined various areas in Chinatown to see where the trouble spots were. At all the the intersections surrounding the Josiah Quincy School, there were accidents. Most of these accidents involved cyclists and happened at night. Vision Zero would want to improve lighting in that area to improve visibility.

This post is also available in: Chinese