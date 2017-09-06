Case for a Cause check presentation for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Roland Berger, a global strategy consulting firm, hosted Case for a Cause, a charity consulting case competition benefiting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This competition gave college students from all over Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island an opportunity to put their business problem solving skills to the test. They had to determine the best strategy to commercialize H2Otto, a revolutionary water-powered engine.

Case for a Cause also served as a fundraiser to fund a child’s wish with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Not only did over 100 college students get real-life business experience, but we collectively raised $8,000 to donate to charity!