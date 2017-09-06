Case for a Cause check presentation for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Roland Berger employees gathered around Hani Chkess, a student from Tufts whose team won the Roland Berger case competition (a case dealing with commercialization of a new water-powered engine), Rob Henske, the managing partner of Roland Berger, and Jo-Anne Spillane, Vice President of Corporate Alliances and Events on August 25 at Roland Berger. They are speaking about the competition and the impact we were able to make – this includes having 34 college teams from 15 different schools participate in a case competition about how to take a new water engine to the market and of course raising $8,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the process to adopt a child’s wish.
Roland Berger, a global strategy consulting firm, hosted Case for a Cause, a charity consulting case competition benefiting Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This competition gave college students from all over Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island an opportunity to put their business problem solving skills to the test. They had to determine the best strategy to commercialize H2Otto, a revolutionary water-powered engine.
Case for a Cause also served as a fundraiser to fund a child’s wish with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Not only did over 100 college students get real-life business experience, but we collectively raised $8,000 to donate to charity!
