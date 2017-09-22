Boston recognizes Chinese-American WWII veterans

The Boston City Council voted to recognize Chinese-American World War II veterans on Sept. 11 at its weekly meeting.

Council President Michelle Wu filed the resolution in support of H.R. 2358/S.1050, a federal bill that would convey a group designation of the Congressional Gold Medal to Chinese-American WWII veterans. The bill notes some 20,000 Chinese Americans served in the American armed forces during WWII, despite there being fewer than 120,000 Chinese American residents in the United States at the time.

About 40 percent of the Chinese Americans veterans were not American citizens and ineligible to become citizens until the war was almost over and the Chinese Exclusion Act was repealed by Congress. As 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the repeal of the Chinese Exclusion Act, passage of the bill during this legislative session would be meaningful the surviving veterans.

Representatives Ed Royce and Ted Lieu from California were the lead cosponsors of bill H.R. 2358 filed on May 4, while Senator Tammy Duckworth from Illinois and Senator Thad Cochran from Mississippi were lead cosponsors of bill S.1050.

Legislative resolutions represent a particular position or statement by a councilor, councilors or the City Council as a whole. They have no legal effect.

This post is also available in: Chinese