Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang highlights fresh food partnership in back-to-school briefing

Revolution Foods emphasizes all-natural ingredients

Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Tommy Chang showcased a new food and nutrition partnership that emphasizes all-natural ingredients in student meals during a briefing with reporters at the Michael J. Perkins Elementary School today to kick-off the 2017-18 school year.

Revolution Foods will provide prepared meals to the 85 district schools without in-service kitchens when school begins next week. The company will help BPS launch a “Breakfast In The Classroom” initiative this year to increase the number of schools that serve breakfast to students in their classrooms after the morning bell, which is believed to lead to better academic outcomes for students by eliminating barriers to being well fed. Seventy-three percent of BPS students are considered economically disadvantaged.

“In the Boston Public Schools, our goal is to close opportunity and achievement gaps. Revolution Foods is a close partner in our efforts, as we ensure students are well fed and ready to learn with healthy and appetizing food to fuel their learning throughout the day,” said Superintendent Chang. “We know that for some students, the breakfast and lunch they receive at school may be their most nutritious meal of the day.”

Revolution Foods, started in 2006 by two moms on a mission to cut down on artificial ingredients in children’s meals, has a track record of providing fresh, locally- and regionally-sourced food while working with school communities to tailor meals toward students’ individual and cultural needs. This new partnership will essentially eliminate Boston’s reliance on frozen food for school meals, with frozen items only being used in cases of emergency.

Revolution Foods Vice President of Operations Neil Neufeld joined Dr. Chang and BPS Food and Nutrition Services Executive Director Laura Benavidez in providing an overview of the district’s enhanced efforts around fresh and delicious food. With nearly 57,000 students in Boston Public Schools, the district serves a daily average of 64,000 meals a day – 25,000 prepared meals at schools without full-service kitchens, and 32,000 meals prepared on-site.

Also during the media briefing, Dr. Chang announced that Boston Public Schools is launching an “adopt-a-school” effort with the Houston Independent School District to help students impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey. Since yesterday, BPS school leaders have begun volunteering their schools to help other individual schools in Houston with both supplies and social-emotional support.

Chang also shared recent initiatives to close opportunity and achievement gaps for the 2017-18 school year, which begins on Thursday, September 7 for grades 1-12, and Monday, September 11, for pre-K and kindergarten.

He said this summer’s learning programs reached record-high attendance levels. Average daily attendance rates for the “5th Quarter” blended academic­enrichment programs saw an 85% average daily attendance rate, and the high school programs had a 93% average daily attendance rate. A recent study by RAND showed that students with an average daily attendance rate of 80% or higher perform better academically during the traditional school yean.

Chang shared that BPS is continuing its commitment to the Excellence for All program that promotes rigorous and enriching academic experiences for students, expanding the program to both fourth and fifth grade in the 13 schools piloting the initiative, thanks to a $715,000 allocation in the fiscal 2018 budget. He also announced that BPS is excited to lengthen the school day in an additional 38 schools, adding 120 more hours of learning time – the equivalent of 20 school days – to the year.