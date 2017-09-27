Boston Chinatown Resident Association August Moon Celebration

On Friday September 29, the Chinatown Resident Association will be hosting an August Moon Festival. The event will have a musical performance and a dance performance. This is also a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors. There will also be gifts, fruits and a raffle. The event details are as follows:
When: September 29, 2017
Time: 6:00PM
Where: Josiah Quincy Elementary School Auditorium (885 Washington Street, 02111).
Admission: Free
Reminder: Please also remember to vote on Tuesday, September 26.
Please follow and like us: