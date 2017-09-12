Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center presents intergenerational exhibitions at the Pao Arts Center on Sept. 14

September 14 – December 18, 2017

BCNC Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany Street, Boston, MA

Boston, MA – The Pao Arts Center presents its fall exhibitions, which includes Living in Color: Photography by David Sun Kong and Wen Yuan Kong, as well as Salvador Jimenez-Flores’ Resilient Current. Both exhibitions celebrate family and community.

Living in Color: Photography by David Sun Kong and Wen Yuan Kong

Exhibit highlights:

More than ninety photographs taken by the mother and son pair are displayed side-by-side and without any labels. This collective display encourages the viewer to examine each photo, looking for clues in artistic style to indicate authorship. Each piece expresses vivacity, playfulness, contemplation​ ​and celebration—recorded with love and in living in color. David Kong shares that the exhibit will be a chance to “reflect on the meaning of family, friendship and community in a time that calls for unity and support.”

Wen Yuan Kong is a retired math professor, who loves traveling and taking photographs. She is inspired by the interplay of light and reflections, by interesting perspectives of everyday objects and by the changing of scenery in sunlight.

David Sun Kong is a synthetic biologist, community organizer, musician and photographer. He conducted his graduate studies at MIT’s Media Laboratory, receiving a Master’s degree in nanotechnology and a Ph.D. in synthetic biology.

The public will have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a series of public events: an opening reception on Thursday, September 14 from 6-8 pm; a gallery talk and photo walk with David Kong on Saturday, November 4 from 3-4:30 pm and a closing celebration on Saturday, December 16 from 3-5 pm.

Resilient Current, by lead artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores and students for Josiah Quincy Elementary School

Exhibit highlights

Resilient Current embraces the past and present immigrant communities that have transformed Chinatown. A print-making installation in the shape of a fan, it contains more than 130 original relief prints from the fifth graders of the Josiah Quincy Elementary School. Since the Chinese character for “fan” and the character for “kindness” share the same sound [Shàn], Jimenez-Flores thinks of kindness and generosity as central to the project, using it to speak against hatred, misogyny, and xenophobia.

Salvador Jiménez-Flores is an interdisciplinary artist born and raised in Jalisco, México. This work is the culmination of his time as a 2016-2017 Boston Artist in Residence through Mayor Marty Walsh’s office. Meet Jiménez-Flores and the young artists at a reception on Friday, Saturday 22 from 4:30-7 pm.

Directions: The Pao Arts Center is located in the One Greenway building, 99 Kneeland Street. For GPS driving directions, use 66 Hudson Street, Boston, MA 02111. From Hudson Street, walk up the stairs and across the deck to the 99 Albany Street entrance. The public parking garage entrance is on Hudson Street. The Pao Arts Center is accessible by the MBTA green, red, and orange lines.

About the Pao Arts Center

BCNC’s Pao Arts Center is Chinatown’s first community-based arts, culture, and education center and adds a new and unique Asian American and Asian immigrant cultural space to the landscape of Boston. Opened in May 2017, Pao Arts Center sits on a historically significant parcel of land – where hundreds of Chinatown residents were displaced in the 1960s in order to build a highway on ramp. The reclamation of this land as a place to celebrate and explore Asian culture represents a powerful shift towards community-oriented development in the face of rapidly expanding gentrification. Developed in partnership with Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC), Pao Arts Center will also host a variety of BHCC classes, performances, and a multimedia language lab that will be open to the public. For more information: Pao Arts Center

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,600 children, youth, and adults each year at four locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well-being. BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provides opportunities for them to learn and acquire skills, and creates a community of mutual support and encouragement.

