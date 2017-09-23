BCNC launches public phase of capital campaign on Sept. 26

WHAT: BCNC announces the launch of the public phase of its $3.5 million capital campaign “Build a Better Life.” To date, BCNC has raised 75% towards its goal. The reception will also feature a dance performance by I.J. Chan.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept 26, 2017. 6 – 8 pm

WHERE: BCNC Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany Street, Boston, MA 02111

WHO: Giles Li, Executive Director, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center

San San Wong, Barr Foundation;

Eugene Mahr, Board President of BCNC

Cynthia Woo, Director of Pao Arts Center

WHY: According to demographic data, Boston’s Chinese residents rank at the bottom in almost all indicators of wellness, earning lower incomes and having lower high school completion rates than both Black and White Bostonians. While Asians are the fastest growing racial group in the state and country, many face rapid displacement in Boston’s housing market, and are pushed to working class suburbs and “gateway” cities with few supports and services, increasing demand for BCNC’s family‐centered services in Boston, Quincy and Malden.

BCNC has risen to meet this challenge through innovation and integration of services. BCNC’s three‐year $3.5 million capital campaign will allow the agency to bolster its capacity and continue its mission to support families in their quest to build a better life.

The “Build a Better Life” campaign will help BCNC to:

1) Meet Evolving Community Needs through creation of the Pao Arts Center, an arts and cultural center aimed at preserving and strengthening Chinatown’s cultural vitality and community bonds; and through expansion of services at BCNC’s Quincy site and a pilot program in Malden.

2) Enhance Innovative Services by strengthening BCNC’s Family‐Centered approach through increasing case management capacity for vulnerable families in crisis, enhancing BCNC’s Workforce Initiatives, and by investing in technology and operations to support agencywide growth.

3) Build Sustainability through building a reserve fund and an endowment to strengthen BCNC’s financial health and ensure continual, high quality programs and services.

Directions:

The Pao Arts Center is located in the One Greenway building on 99 Kneeland Street. For GPS directions, use 66 Hudson Street, Boston, MA 02111. You can walk up the stairway across the deck to the 99 Albany Street entrance. Parking garage entrance is on Hudson Street. The Pao Arts Center is accessible by the MBTA green, red, and orange lines.

About Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC)

Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) is the largest nonprofit social service provider dedicated to

Asian families in the Greater Boston area, supporting over 2,700 children, youth, and adults each year at three

locations in Boston and Quincy. The mission of BCNC is to ensure that the children, youth, and families we

serve have the resources and supports they need to achieve greater economic success and social well‐being.

BCNC helps families access the resources and services available to them, provide opportunities for them to

learn and acquire skills, and create a community of mutual support and encouragement. For more

information, visit www.bcnc.net.