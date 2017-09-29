Babson College, Xiamen University, and Peking University press debut 10-book ‘Babson Faculty Series’ in support of entrepreneurship education in Asia

Babson is the first American institution to collaborate with Peking University Press to translate faculty-authored books into Chinese. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Babson College, Xiamen University, and Peking University Press have announced a first-of-its kind, global collaboration to bring Babson’s sought-after entrepreneurship education resources to more people in China, by way of translation.

The launch of the ‘Babson Faculty Series’ will include 10 of the college’s top, faculty-authored entrepreneurship education books translated into Chinese.

The first four books will be available in Chinese book stores in all major Chinese cities by the end of September. They will also be used as part of Babson Executive Education programs and initiatives across Asia.

Babson Faculty Series

Available this month

The next round of books will be published by May 2019 in time for Babson’s Centennial celebrations.

“At Babson College, we believe that entrepreneurship is a mindset, a way of looking at the world, and that it can be applied in any context, from corporations to startups to NGOs,” said Babson College President Kerry Healey in her foreword. “Through this book series, we are excited to share key lessons from renowned Babson faculty members with readers around the world. Our Babson faculty members are global leaders in entrepreneurship education. Their unmatched insights into business and entrepreneurship ensure that Babson remains a pioneer in entrepreneurship education and on the leading edge of research and pedagogy.”

At a special event to formally sign the publishing agreement, President Healey was joined by Xiamen University and Peking University Press delegates, Babson Faculty Series authors, Jay Rao, Andrew Zacharakis, and Richard Bliss, Babson Provost Michael Johnson, Babson Executive Education Dean David Abdow, and Managing Director of Babson Executive Education Asian Pacific Regions, John Chen.

Babson Entrepreneurship Education in Asia

Since 1984, Babson Executive Education has pioneered a growing movement to educate entrepreneurial educators worldwide.

Babson’s Faculty Training is delivered in regions on and off the Babson campus to faculty and administrators at educational institutions around the world. The curriculum is designed to foster entrepreneurial growth and economic development on institutional, regional, or national levels by preparing educators to teach with an entrepreneurial mindset. Following completion of the program, faculty understand the powerful logic of Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®, and how they can teach it and apply it. They also comprehend the entrepreneurial mindset, recognize key processes of teaching entrepreneurship, and appreciate the value of the case study method and the growing popularity of other experiential and action-based methods. Together, they help build a network of like-minded educators who are dedicated to innovation in entrepreneurship education.

“More than 400 Chinese-speaking faculty have participated in our entrepreneurship education programs over the past five years to help spread entrepreneurship across the region,” said John Chen, Managing Director of Babson Executive Education Asian Pacific Regions. “We have been working collaboratively with Xiamen University and Peking University Press to launch this Babson Faculty Series so that faculty members in China are fully equipped to go back to their classrooms and teach what they learned from Babson.”

To expand on Babson’s faculty development programs in Asia, Babson is launching a new faculty development program in June 2018 focused on teaching innovation. Innovation is a highly integrated discipline across an organization. Therefore, this program will develop faculty into multi-dexterous teachers who have both breadth and depth competence in the integration of innovation with strategy and entrepreneurial leadership and culture. Participants will be able to leverage books from the Babson Faculty Series in their teaching after this program.

About Babson Executive Education

Babson Executive Education (BEE), offers a dynamic learning laboratory where faculty and staff work together with corporations, business professionals, educational institutions, governments and NGOs, small business owners and entrepreneurs from around the world to address real-world objectives and challenges. Featuring Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® (ET&A™), Babson’s one-of-a-kind methodology for turning ideas into opportunities, our targeted programs are designed to empower individuals and organizations to be entrepreneurial leaders that create economic and social value globally.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.