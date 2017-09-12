Artist reception on Friday, Sept. 22

Friday, Sept. 22

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

99 Albany Street

Boston, MA 02111

Artist Salvador Jiménez-Flores and students from the Josiah Quincy Elementary School will host a reception on their work “Resilient Current” at the Pao Arts Center.

Resilient Current embraces the past and present immigrant communities that have transformed Chinatown. A print-making installation in the shape of a fan, it contains more than 130 original relief prints from the fifth graders of the Josiah Quincy Elementary School. Since the Chinese character for “fan” and the character for “kindness” share the same sound [Shàn], Jimenez-Flores thinks of kindness and generosity as central to the project, using it to speak against hatred, misogyny, and xenophobia.

Salvador Jiménez-Flores is an interdisciplinary artist born and raised in Jalisco, México. This work is the culmination of his time as a 2016-2017 Boston Artist in Residence through Mayor Marty Walsh’s office. Meet Jiménez-Flores and the young artists at a reception on Friday, Saturday 22 from 4:30-7 pm.