Angela Menino visits Chinatown elderly with District 2 candidate Mike Kelley

Angela Menino visited seniors at Quincy Towers to support Boston City Council District 2 candidate Mike Kelley on Sept. 13. Pictured at Great Taste are Sherry Dong, Frank Chin, Kelley and Menino. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)

Angela Menino, widow of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino, visited seniors at Quincy Towers to support Boston City Council candidate Mike Kelley on Sept. 13. Kelley, 46, worked for Mayor Menino and lives in the South End.

Kelley is one of seven candidates on the ballot for the District 2 primary on Sept. 26, facing off against Corey Dinopoulos, Ed Flynn, Erica Tritta, Joe Kebartas, Kora Roberta Vakil and Peter Lin-Marcus. District 2 includes Chinatown and the South End. The two candidates with the most votes will be on the ballot Nov. 7.

