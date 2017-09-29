ACLU of Massachusetts statement on ICE’s latest deportation roundup

“In many cases, such as in Massachusetts, the law does not authorize the kind of collaboration that Trump demands. Attempts to bully state and local law enforcement into violating the constitution is no way to build cooperation between local, state, and federal government. Worse, the Trump administration’s fear-
“Now more than ever, Massachusetts residents, leaders and lawmakers should stand united against such pressure, and act swiftly and decisively to create as many protections against Trump’s deportation machine as possible. This includes working with our state legislature to pass the Safe Communities Act, legislation designed to safeguard Massachusetts against Trump’s racist policies and foster trust between law enforcement and our immigrant communities.
“For our part, The ACLU of Massachusetts will continue to fight in the courts, at the State House, and on the streets to defend our immigrant communities, friends, and neighbors against the worst excesses of the Trump administration.”
