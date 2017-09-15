AACA announces new leadership team

The board of directors of the Asian American Civic Association is pleased to announce the appointment of an Executive Director and Deputy Director to lead the 50 year old non-profit.

“We are pleased to have two experienced professionals at the helm of AACA,” said Yongmei Chen, the President of the Board. “Mary Chin and Lisa Wong bring new energy and ideas to our growing organization. Both will help develop our next 50-year agenda.”

Mary Chin, a longtime community leader with extensive experience in human services and a strong track record of service in Boston and beyond, will be the Executive Director. Mary served as interim director after the sudden death of Chau-ming Lee, who had served as director since 1982.

Lisa Wong, the former Mayor of the City of Fitchburg from 2008-2016, has been appointed as the Deputy Director, after an extensive search. An experienced public sector and non-profit leader, Lisa will be joining AACA in late September.

“AACA has been a gateway to self-sufficiency for thousands of immigrants and limited English speaking individuals across the Commonwealth,” said Mary Chin. “I am proud of our successes and have a strong vision to create even more opportunities for those we serve.”

“I look forward to joining a fantastic and hardworking team and continuing my advocacy for the community in this new role,” said Lisa Wong. “AACA has an exciting chapter ahead and I am happy to be a part of supporting both new and existing partnerships and programs that serve our community.”

Mary is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker in private practice. She has led social service departments and psychiatric programs in Boston and the North Shore. She served as the President of AACA’s board of directors and oversaw the organization’s growth, including the construction of the building at 87 Tyler Street and the expansion of workforce training, education and social service programs.

Lisa is a Senior Fellow at Governing and teaches a course in business at Clark University. She served four terms as Mayor of the City of Fitchburg, and has led a quasi-public agency and a Boston area non-profit.

AACA serves immigrant individuals and families from over 125 countries. Founded in 1967, AACA has evolved into Boston’s premier workforce development, adult basic education, and comprehensive social service center to help economically disadvantaged and limited English speaking immigrants achieve enduring economic self-sufficiency.

