3rd Annual Cars and Critters on Sept. 30

Mustangs of Massachusetts (MoM) presents 3rd Annual Cars and Critters

Car show to be held at Stone Zoo

WHAT: Wild about cars? Visit Stone Zoo on Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.for Cars and Critters! This car show will feature cars of all makes and models, along with music, contests and animal encounters.

There will be a $25 entry fee for all guests who wish to enter a car into the show. This registration fee will include one admission to the Zoo and a t-shirt, with proceeds benefiting Stone Zoo. Registration will take place on the day of the event only. Cars may be registered and entered at any point during the show. All makes, models and years are welcome.

All funds raised through this event will support Stone Zoo. Please contact Courtney Ready at617-379-5184 with questions or for more information. Cars and Critters is presented by Mustang of Massachusetts.

WHEN: September 30, 2017*

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

*Rain date: October 1, 2017

TICKETS: For ticket information, please visit www.stonezoo.org

WHERE: Stone Zoo parking lot

149 Pond Street

Stoneham, MA 02180

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/cars-and-critters or call Courtney Ready at 617-379-5184.