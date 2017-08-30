Welcoming Celebration for immigrants on Sept. 21

Welcoming Celebration

Sept 21, 5pm-7pm – FREE

Wang YMCA of Chinatown 8 Oak Street West, Boston, MA 02116 617-426-2237

We believe our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and we work together for the common good.

Our Welcoming Celebration (as part of Welcoming Week, Sept 15-24) is a chance for neighbors- both immigrants and U.S.-born residents- to get to know one another and cele-brate what unites us as a community.

JOIN US!

Activities include:

Community Vendors

Giveaways

Dance Performances

Free Food

