Welcoming Celebration for immigrants on Sept. 21

Welcoming Celebration
Sept 21, 5pm-7pm – FREE
Wang YMCA of Chinatown 8 Oak Street West, Boston, MA 02116 617-426-2237
We believe our community is stronger when everyone feels welcome and we work together for the common good.
Our Welcoming Celebration (as part of Welcoming Week, Sept 15-24) is a chance for neighbors- both immigrants and U.S.-born residents- to get to know one another and cele-brate what unites us as a community.
JOIN US!
Activities include:
- Community Vendors
- Giveaways
- Dance Performances
- Free Food
