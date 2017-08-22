Travis Manion Foundation to host annual 9/11 Heroes Run in Raynham on Sept. 13

WHAT: 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1 mile Fun Run to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation. The annual race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

WHERE: 325 Paramount Drive, Raynham, MA 02767

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13th 2017; at 12pm Start

Raynham, MA — The Travis Manion Foundation will host the Raynham 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race and 1 mile Fun Run at 12pm, on September 13th at 325 Paramount Drive. The annual race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Proceeds from the 9/11 Heroes Run will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly protected his battalion. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day. Now in its tenth year, the 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will be held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world. As part of the marketing campaign for the race series, TMF has released a video to inspire runners and walkers of all ages to participate, which can be seen here.

“As I reflect on the 10 year anniversary of the 9/11 Heroes Run, I’m in awe at the number of communities across the country and around the world that have united to honor all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our next generation never forgets the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”

Last year, more than 50,000 people participated in race locations around the world or as virtual runners, to support military, veterans, first responders and their families through TMF. National sponsors of the events include Comcast NBC Universal and CBS Radio. To learn more and to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org .

About Travis Manion Foundation

The Travis Manion Foundation is a qualified 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to empowering our nation’s veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis’ legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If Not Me, Then Who…” Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation’s heroes live on in the next generation.