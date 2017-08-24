The Chinese and the Iron Road: Building the Transcontinental exhibit August 22 to 26

August 22-August 26
Reception: Saturday, August 264:00-5:30pm
Pao Arts Center | 99 Albany St, Boston, MA

Don’t miss the opportunity to catch this traveling exhibit from the Chinese Historical Society of America. Co-sponsored by the Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Boston Lodge.

Catch The Chinese and the Iron RailroadFantasies of Spring: Chinese Painting by Mei Ching and “Inside/Out: Portrait of Vivian Lee” all closing on August 26!

