Taiwan trade office welcomes new team

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston (TECO-Boston) welcomed new staff and bade farewell to its outgoing team members on July 21 at its Boston office.

Eric Chao is joining as deputy division director, along with Johanna Wang as a consular officer and Guozhen Chen as education division director. They replace John Chu as deputy division director, Wenchang Chen as deputy division director and Cynthia Huang as education division director, who have served for five years. Guozhen Chen was unable to attend.

Director-General Scott Lai said, “Thank you for your service to us. I hope you are posted to Boston again one day, like I was.”

John Chu said, “I’m proud to be posted to Boston, which is a wonderful city. While the winters are long, the Boston Public Library is a well-organized resource for reading materials, music and movies.”

TECO-Boston represents the interests of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in New England. Massachusetts is a sister state to Taiwan and Boston is a sister city to Taipei.

This post is also available in: Chinese