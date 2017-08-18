Summer campers celebrate learning in community

The Project Destiny youth celebrated the end of their five-week summer camp with a family night on August 6 at the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church.

Campers and their families enjoyed dinner and looked back on their summer activities. Exhibits of their work were displayed and a play based on the Prodigal Son was performed by the children. The campers and their families sang worship songs together.

Project Destiny assistant director Sam Su said, “It’s been a long summer and we’ve learned a lot together.”

Fifth to eighth graders participated in the licensed summer day camp with labs in science, video game design, film production, comics and music.

Project Destiny director Steve Liu spoke about his childhood, working long hours in his family’s restaurant. The play performed by the campers followed a young restaurant worker who leaves home, only to run out of money and return humbled to her family.

“Our young folks need to know they can mess up and we will still be there for them,” Liu said. “That’s a concept the Bible calls grace. That’s something everyone needs.”

The church program is in its 24th year serving middle schoolers. It has a year-long after school ministry called Project Destiny Autumn to Spring. For more information, visit www.project-destiny.com.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese