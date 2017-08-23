Sumiao Hunan Kitchen celebrates Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 28

Newly opened Hunanese restaurant to celebrate love and tradition with a special prix fixe menu on August 28

WHAT: In celebration of Chinese Valentine’s Day on August 28, Kendall Square’s newly opened Sumiao Hunan Kitchen will be offering a special, Valentine’s-themed prix fixe menu for two. Known as the Qixi Festival in China, Chinese Valentine’s Day honors the legend of two star-crossed lovers, Zhinü and Niulang, who represent the stars Vega and Altair, eternally separated by the Milky Way. To honor their annual meeting, traditionally happening on the seventh day of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen will be mixing up special Hibiscus Rosé for two, served alongside selections of hand-picked Hunan classics that will help conjure the image of love on this special day.

For $77 winsome couples will receive:

Two glasses of hibiscus rosé

Choice of two appetizers:

Spicy Crunchy Cucumber

Pan-Seared Pepper

Avocado Meatball

Garlic Calamari

Choice of two entrées:

Spicy Cauliflower

Cucumber with Shiso

Beef on Fire

Hometown Bamboo Shoot

Dessert

Chocolate Pistachio Soufflé for two

WHERE: Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

WHEN: Monday, August 28, 2017

COST: The Prix Fixe menu costs $77 for a party of two, plus tax and gratuity.

MORE INFO: Reservations for the prix fixe menu are required by calling (617) 945-0907 or visitingwww.sumiaohunan.com

ABOUT SUMIAO HUNAN KITCHEN :

Opened in July of 2017, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is first Hunanese concept in Greater Boston. Located in the bustling and tech-driven Kendall Square, Sumiao Hunan Kitchen is the loving creation of Sumiao Chen – a passionate female restaurateur and scientist from Xiangtan, Hunan, China – and a team of restaurant industry veterans and investors. Sumiao, whose name in Chinese means “sketch,” stays true to her namesake by creatively melding tradition with modernity to bring forth an unmatched dining and social experience. Sumiao Hunan Kitchen aims to shatter preconceived notions that Chinese food is a low-cost, low-quality experience by introducing an authentic, contemporary Asian concept that is largely unknown in the local area. For more information, please call (617) 945-0907 or visit www.sumiaohunan.com. Follow Sumiao Hunan Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @SumiaoHunan