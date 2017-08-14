Statement from City Councillor and Mayoral Candidate Tito Jackson on the planned white supremacy rally in Boston

We, the people of Boston, are a city of diverse backgrounds, the birthplace of America’s fight against tyranny, a sanctuary from intolerance. White supremacist domestic terrorists are not welcome here, we have no place for you or your vile ideas. We all see you for what you are: nothing more than un-American thugs who betray the noble ideal of an inclusive America.

We will not allow you to divide us, we will not allow you to try to mask your hateful ideas in respectable clothing, we will not allow you to terrorize any one of us. We stand together as a united Boston, as a united America, against the ugly hate and violence you seek to spread.

I affirm that I will do everything in my power as an elected official, Bostonian, American, and as a human being to resist the spread of hate and violence white supremacy seeks. I commit to fighting their intolerance in all its forms, and I will proudly raise up my voice and my spirit with the hundreds of millions of others in our United States who are as disgusted as I am at the racism, misogyny, anti-semitism, homophobia, xenophobia, and Islamophobia of white supremacists. Let us overturn social, economic, and racial injustice in all its forms, institutional as well as individual, in Boston, as well as in Washington D.C., and throughout America.

Let us use these dark times as an opportunity to spread the light of our shared humanity. Let us, we the people, recommit as one community with one voice to fulfill the dream of a nation that judges us by the content of our character and not the color of our skin, dedicated to the proposition that all people are created equal, and avow that that proposition shall not perish from the earth.