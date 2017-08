Saturday, September 9, 9:00am-4:00pm

Festival Pier along the Pawtucket River | 175 Main St., Pawtucket, RI

Now in its 18th year, the Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival is an extraordinary event for the whole family to enjoy! Join the thousands of people who attend each year for great competition, family-fun, and a great FREE opportunity to learn more about Chinese culture

Click here for more information