Reception for CA State Treasurer, gubernatorial candidate John Chiang on August 19

Join a reception for California State Treasurer, and Candidate for CA Governor, John Chiang.
John is running to be California’s first Asian American Governor. He a talented and immensely qualified candidate, with his eight years as State Controller, and his tenure as State Treasurer giving him credentials & experience no other candidate can match.
We’re excited to be supporting John’s historic campaign, and hope you can join us in supporting his candidacy. Here are event details:
* Fundraiser for California Treasurer, John Chiang – candidate for CA Governor *
– When: Saturday, August 19th (11:45am-1:30pm)
– Where: Shojo Boston (9 Tyler Street – 1st floor, Boston)
– Questions, contact: Leverett.Wing@Gmail.com
– To RSVP/Donate: www.johnchiang.
com/aug19
– Learn more about John: https://johnchiang.com/meet-
john/
