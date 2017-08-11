Reception for CA State Treasurer, gubernatorial candidate John Chiang on August 19

Join a reception for California State Treasurer, and Candidate for CA Governor, John Chiang.

John is running to be California’s first Asian American Governor . He a talented and immensely qualified candidate, with his eight years as State Controller, and his tenure as State Treasurer giving him credentials & experience no other candidate can match.

We’re excited to be supporting John’s historic campaign, and hope you can join us in supporting his candidacy. Here are event details :

* Fundraiser for California Treasurer, John Chiang – candidate for CA Governor *

– When : Saturday, August 19th ( 11:45am-1:30pm )

– Where : Shojo Boston (9 Tyler Street – 1st floor, Boston)

– Questions, contact : Leverett.Wing@Gmail.com

Learn more about John : https://johnchiang.com/meet- john/