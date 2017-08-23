Quincy reception for Nina Liang on August 23

– Where: Chin Law Firm – 400 Hancock Street, Quincy
– To Donate, please visit: www.NinaLiang.org
Russell Chin, Arthur Choo, Leverett Wing, Lola Tom, Sherry Dong, Helen Chin Schlichte & the Friends of Nina Liang invite you to join them at a reception in support of
Nina Liang
Quincy City Councilor At Large
WHEN: Wednesday, August 23, 2017
5:00pm – 6:30pm
WHERE: Chin Law Firm
400 Hancock Street Quincy, MA 02171
Please join us for light refreshments and great conversations with friends, neighbors and our At-Large City Councilor, Nina Liang.
Suggested Donation Levels
$50, $100, $250, $500,
Sponsors $1,000
Donate at the event or online at
www.NinaLiang.org
or by postal mail to
Committee to Elect Nina Liang
2 Williams Street
Quincy, MA 02171
Please make check payable to:
Committee to Elect Nina Liang.
RSVP: (617) 657-9837
