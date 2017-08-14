Popular ‘#GreenwayHunt’ social media contest returns to The Greenway for year two with over 75 prizes!

Dozens of Food Truck Gift Cards, Carousel Rides, Zipline Tickets, and Other Prizes will be Available in Online Drawings and for Speedy Park-goers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – August 14, 2017 – Boston, MA – The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy (RoseKennedyGreenway.org) today announced the second #GreenwayHunt Scavenger Hunt contest, where social media prompts will give park visitors the chance to win over 75 prizes both in online drawings and in-park events! On Tuesday, August 15, The Greenway’s major social media accounts will begin a two-week campaign to raise awareness about the park and its hundreds of events and activities. This year, the majority of prizes can be won online, though some will remain in conspicuous park locations.

Each day that the contest is running, The Greenway will post a number of interactive prompts across their three social media accounts. The prompts may require knowledge of The Greenway to answer trivia questions, speediness to reach physical locations, or simply tagging friends to win packs of meal vouchers and tickets. Winners will be rewarded with gift cards generously provided by select food trucks that are part of The Greenway’s Mobile Eats (http://www.rosekennedygreenwa y.org/visit/food/) program OR with tickets to the popular Greenway Carousel (http://www.rosekennedygreenwa y.org/visit/greenway-carousel/ ), Greenway Zipline (https://www.rosekennedygreenw ay.org/visit/z-boston-zipline/ ), and other local attractions!

The Greenway Scavenger Hunt (#GreenwayHunt) will highlight different features of the 17-acre Greenway while introducing the public to The Greenway’s unique collection of parks, gardens, public art installations, free events, food options, and more. Those waiting for the next prompt will learn more about the Conservancy’s programs and events by following along on Twitter (@HelloGreenway), Facebook (@rosekennedygreenway), and Instagram (@rosekennedygreenway).

“We’re excited to bring back The Greenway Hunt for the second time,” said Jesse Brackenbury, Greenway Conservancy Executive Director. “It’s a great opportunity for The Conservancy to say ‘Thank You’ to our visitors and also to raise awareness about new additions to our park – like the Trillium Beer Garden and Greenway Zipline! We hope to inspire more people to visit some of our lesser-known attractions and fully utilize all the amenities The Greenway has to offer.”

The 2017 season of Greenway Mobile Eats features upwards of 30 vendors, which are located along The Greenway based on a rotating weekly schedule. Greenway food trucks also appear at the Greenway Open Market (http://www.rosekennedygreenwa y.org/visit/food/park/) that takes place on Saturdays and the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month.

The Greenway Carousel is one of the most special all-ages public amenities in Boston and has a backstory that is just as unique. The unique characters on the Greenway Carousel are all creatures native to the land, air and sea of New England and based on the drawings of Boston Public School students. Their dreams – for a Carousel of owls, lobsters, skunks, whales, grasshoppers, turtles, and more – were realized by the work of Newburyport-based sculptor Jeff Briggs. The Greenway Carousel is also considered New England’s most accessible carousel for adults and youth with physical or auditory disabilities.

The Greenway Zipline, known as ‘The Z,’ is a 220-foot, tandem zipline that soars past the North End and Faneuil Hall in the heart of Downtown Boston. The Z is open every day at 11, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday. With visits and coverage by local media channels, The Z has been a big success in its first summer on The Greenway.

The contest comes at a time where The Greenway is in the middle of a packed summer of over 400 free public programs, with seven fully installed installations of contemporary public art, and one of the country’s only all-organic horticultural programs on full display.

The social media scavenger hunt will last from Tuesday, August 15 through Friday, August 25.

Participating food truck vendors in the Greenway Scavenger Hunt include:

Bon Me

Gogi on the Block

Quebrada Baking Co.

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Saté Vietnamese Grill

Sheherazad

Taco Party

Zinneken’s

Also participating:

Boston By Foot

Greenway Carousel

Greenway Zipline

Shear Madness

About the Greenway

The Rose Kennedy Greenway, a roof garden atop a highway tunnel, is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The non-profit Greenway Conservancy maintains, programs, finances, and improves the 1.5 mile Greenway on behalf of the public. The Greenway welcomed 1,379,000 trackable visitors in 2016, and the Conservancy has won numerous awards for our organic landscape care, public art, and programming.

