Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School seeks to offer academic program to more local families

HADLEY – Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (PVCICS) today announced it will request approval from the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to increase student enrollment in order to serve more students and meet the demand of local families.

PVCICS, which opened its doors in 2007, has consistently been designated as a level one school (the highest ranking) by Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and will serve more than 500 students in grades K through 12 from more than 30 local communities this coming school year. The school offers students of all backgrounds and abilities the unique opportunity to be educated in English and Chinese.

“Our desire to grow our school is based on the simple fact that more families here in the Pioneer Valley want their children to attend our school,” said Richard Alcorn, PVCICS Executive Director. “We want to support our current students, their siblings who have not yet enrolled, as well as new students.”

PVCICS is seeking an increase to a maximum of 1,036 students. If approved, enrollment growth would be implemented over multiple years.

“We have worked diligently to grow our school thoughtfully without compromising our high academic standards or the level of attention each learner receives,” said founding PVCICS Principal Kathleen Wang. “Seeking this increase is the logical next step in our attempt to meet family demand and offer our strong academic program to more students.”

PVCICS educates a diverse student population from more than 30 communities in Western Massachusetts. Most students are not ethnically Chinese, and most students enter the school with no Chinese language background.

“PVCICS is a truly great school community and my family is so grateful it is an option that is available to us,” said Alan Wolf, a parent of three students attending the school. “PVCICS faculty and staff have created a school that offers a unique experience that I’m happy exists in the Pioneer Valley. We decided that language immersion was important for our kids, and this area is richer for having this option. We are proud to support the school’s expansion request and hope more families soon have the opportunity to choose PVCICS.”

PVCICS is the only Chinese language and culture immersion school serving grades K through 12 in New England is a designated International Baccalaureate World School, offering the prestigious IB Diploma Programme.