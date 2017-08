Asian Community Development Corporation will be hosting with NEI General Contracting our next quarterly community meeting to update residents on the overall project schedule and current scope of work of Parcel 24 South.

Please join us to hear about project schedules. If you have any questions, please contact Debbie Chen 617-482-2380 x #210 or email debbie.chen@asiancdc.org

