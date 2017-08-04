National Night Out celebrated at Tai Tung Village and Castle Square

The residents of Tai Tung Village and Castle Square celebrated National Night Out on August 1. The annual event raises awareness for police programs in the community, such as neighborhood watch, drug awareness and anti-crime programs.

“Thank you Chinatown for the great work you do, from the crime watch to the young people educating the community about the dangers of smoking,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Boston Police Department District A-1 Capt. Kenny Fong presented an award for community service to Tai Tung Village’s management team for hosting the Chinatown event for many years.

The Castle Square Tenants Organization unveiled its new logo.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at Castle Square, “I was captain of District D-4 for four years and I love the people of Castle Square. Castle Square is one of the safest places to live.”

Overall, violent crime is down 7 percent and property crime is down 21 percent in Boston. Part 1 crimes are up 1 percent in District A-1 for Tai Tung Village and down by 7 percent in District D-4 for Castle Square.

Walsh attended events throughout the city, along with Evans, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Willie Gross, Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley, state Sen. Joe Boncore, Boston City Councilor-at-large Annissa Essaibi-George and Boston City Councilor-at-large Michael Flaherty. Boston Police Department District A-1 Capt. Fong was at Tai Tung Village, while District D-4 Capt. Wayne Lanchester was at Castle Square.

National Night Out takes place on the first Tuesday of August. Several neighborhoods in Boston held their celebrations on July 31, with live music, children’s crafts and community outreach.

This post is also available in: Chinese