Melissa Ferrick and others to play benefit for LGBTQ youth of color at Club Passim on August 23

Local LGBTQ artists Melissa Ferrick, Oompa, Evan Greer, Anjimile, and Mark Lipman will be performing to benefit Boston GLASS, an organization dedicated to improving the well-being of LGBTQ youth of color by providing them with a continuum of services and a community in which they can thrive. The event is being organized by Folk Fights Back, a national organization of musicians seeking to support marginalized communities through benefit concerts. The group formed to help support marginalized communities in the U.S. against continuing and escalating discrimination. Past concert series organized by Folk Fights Back have focused on immigrant rights and women’s rights. This particular series is particularly timely, considering the recent “transgender ban” on military service, and the Department of Justice legal arguments against gay rights as they pertain to discrimination in the workplace.

The all LGBTQ lineup is headlined by Melissa Ferrick. Ms. Ferrick is pursuing her Masters of Education at Harvard university this fall. She has released 17 albums over the last 25 years, and was named one of the 100 most influential queer people by Out Magazine in 2015.

Oompa is a nationally-renowned, Boston-born, poet, educator, and lyricist who is forever representing the queer, black, orphaned, hood kids an’ nem. Oompa is the winner of the 2017 Women of the World Poetry Slam, and a finalist at the 2017 National Poetry Slam. Her work has been featured in Huffington Post, Allston Pudding, Mass Apparel, and KillerBoomBox among others. Oompa’s debut album, Nov. 3, was named one of Dig Boston’s Top 30 Local Albums of 2016, one of Allston Pudding’s Favorite albums of 2016, and her sound has compared to that of Lauryn Hill, J.Cole, and Talib Kweli.

Evan Greer has collaborated with a wide range of influential musicians, from Pete Seeger to Talib Kweli. She is also a respected activist and journalist who writes regularly for The Guardian, Time, and HuffPost. She has also appeared on national shows such as All Things Considered and Good Morning America. She organizes Boston’s wildly popular monthly queer dance party, Break the Chains, which won an Improper Bostonian “Boston’s Best” award this year.

Mark Lipman performs regularly in the Boston Area, and his work has been featured in The Dig and Improper Bostonian Magazine.

Anjimile is an accomplished singer and songwriter who released his latest recording “Good Boy,” in November of last year. His work has been featured in publications including the Boston Globe and Allston pudding.

Tickets are available online at www.clubpassim.org 20$/15$ for students/club members. Showtime is 7 PM.