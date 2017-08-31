Mayor Walsh launches #MeetBoston challenge to welcome incoming college students to Boston

Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced the City of Boston’s inaugural #MeetBoston challenge, a new initiative to encourage incoming college students to venture beyond campus and discover the unique and exciting offerings throughout the City’s neighborhoods and Main Street districts. As part of the City of Boston’s welcome information package for new and returning students, the #MeetBoston challenge serves as an introductory guide to Boston’s biggest tourist destinations, as well as the Boston Main Streets and hidden neighborhood gems.
“As we welcome incoming first year and returning students back to college campuses throughout the City of Boston, we are happy to provide all the tools needed to discover what this City has to offer,” said Mayor Walsh. “Boston is home to many popular and historic attractions and has a bustling downtown retail and restaurant ecosystem, but our Main Street districts and neighborhoods also offer vibrant and unique options. I encourage all students to explore this list and find out why residents are so proud to call Boston home.”
Mayor Walsh’s #MeetBoston challenge will run through September 30, 2017, and is designed to help students creatively navigate and enjoy Boston’s neighborhoods on any budget. Through a curated list of iconic Boston landmarks and activities, participants are able to walk, bike, or take public transportation to every activity on the task list and can customize which parks, museums, neighborhoods, and business district they visit based on personal interest. Flexibility is built into the challenge and allows for all interested participants to choose how to mark their ten accomplishments on social media.
To participate in Mayor Walsh’s #MeetBoston challenge on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, visit www.boston.gov/meet-boston to access the list of tasks and complete the submission form. Please include all photos or video taken when completing each task. Once the challenge is complete, participants will receive a personalized certificate to recognize their accomplishment. Use the hashtag #MeetBoston while posting photos on social media and be entered into a contest to meet Mayor Walsh at City Hall. In order to help students and businesses participate, draft tweets and graphics to share on social media are also included on the website for download.
