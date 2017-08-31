Mayor Walsh launches #MeetBoston challenge to welcome incoming college students to Boston

“As we welcome incoming first year and returning students back to college campuses throughout the City of Boston, we are happy to provide all the tools needed to discover what this City has to offer,” said Mayor Walsh. “Boston is home to many popular and historic attractions and has a bustling downtown retail and restaurant ecosystem, but our Main Street districts and neighborhoods also offer vibrant and unique options. I encourage all students to explore this list and find out why residents are so proud to call Boston home.”

Mayor Walsh’s #MeetBoston challenge will run through September 30, 2017 , and is designed to help students creatively navigate and enjoy Boston’s neighborhoods on any budget. Through a curated list of iconic Boston landmarks and activities, participants are able to walk, bike, or take public transportation to every activity on the task list and can customize which parks, museums, neighborhoods, and business district they visit based on personal interest. Flexibility is built into the challenge and allows for all interested participants to choose how to mark their ten accomplishments on social media.