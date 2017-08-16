Mayor Walsh, Governor Baker and Lena New Boston LLC break ground on 41 new mixed-income townhouses in Mattapan

Mayor Martin J. Wash joined Governor Charlie Baker and representatives from Lena New Boston LLC to initiate the next phase of the the $200 million redevelopment of the former Boston State Hospital site abutting Franklin Park and Forest Hills. The current phase of the redevelopment consists of 41 units of mixed-income homeownership townhomes at Olmsted Green.

Immediately prior to breaking ground, Governor Charlie Baker announced that eight developments in Boston will receive funding as part of $72 million award in housing subsidy funds, and state and federal tax credits, across 25 projects in the Commonwealth. These eight Boston projects will help create and preserve 418 units of rental housing, jumpstarting more than $174 million in new construction.

“Today was a big day for housing here in Boston and across the Commonwealth. Not only did we break ground on mixed-income housing units today, we were given the support to continue our work in creating affordable homes for those in this thriving City and create more construction jobs in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Walsh. “I want to thank the Governor for making these funds available and for supporting important projects like Olmsted Green in Boston.”

“Quality, safe and affordable housing is a cornerstone to the success and stability of our Commonwealth’s communities and families, including access to job opportunities for many of our most vulnerable populations,” said Governor Baker. “Through our combined efforts and investments to date, over 5,200 affordable housing units are being created, preserved or rehabilitated to support the strength and growth of Massachusetts, our workforce, communities and families.”

These 41 mixed-income units represent a continued commitment to transform land in Mattapan formerly occupied by a state hospital. Adjacent to the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s 65 acre Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary, the property extends over 42 acres.

“This is a proud moment for New Boston Fund and Lena Park CDC to host this important housing announcement and celebrate our latest milestone in our $200 million redevelopment of the former Boston State Hospital,” said Jerry Rappaport of New Boston Fund. “Lena New Boston’s public/private partnership and the newly constructed 41-units of mixed-income homeownership, is a prime example of combining private capital and development expertise with community planning, supportive housing and broad public benefits and long term public influence and control of a public asset. We are committed to the success of Olmsted Green and are incredibly grateful to share this milestone with Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh, both are true advocates and champions for workforce and affordable housing.”

In 2008, the City of Boston and New Lena Boston set out to reimagine the site to better serve the Mattapan community by creating new housing opportunities for working families. The new units are part of an overall master plan development, which encompasses 514 mixed-income rental and homeownership units. To date, the partnership of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and Lena New Boston has successfully completed the development of 210 units of affordable housing and 19 units of home ownership.

The redevelopment plan for the former State Hospital land is designed to create a transit oriented, energy-efficient community. The new homes will feature Energy Star rated mechanical systems and appliances, triple pane windows, and continuous fresh air circulation. All units will be built to LEED Gold standards.

Today’s groundbreaking builds on the recent release of Housing a Changing City: Boston 2030 ; Boston’s latest quarterly housing report , which highlights gains in stabilizing the housing market, accommodating housing growth, improving housing accessibility and increasing affordability. Since 2014, the implementation of the City’s housing plan, 13,551 new units of housing have been created. With an additional 8,412 units currently under construction, the City has secured housing for an estimated 25,000 residents, making significant progress in meeting Boston’s rapid population growth.