Mayor Walsh breaks ground on reconstruction of Grove Hall municipal parking lot and pedestrian promenade

BOSTON – Tuesday, August 8, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today joined community leaders and City officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of a project that will fully reconstruct the Grove Hall municipal parking lot. The $750,000 project will also redesign an adjacent parcel of land to be used as a pedestrian promenade, linking the parking lot to the Blue Hill Avenue commercial district.

“This groundbreaking is about much more than just a parking lot — it’s about creating an accessible, welcoming public space that is good for our residents, and our businesses in Grove Hall,” said Mayor Walsh. “Once this project is complete, accessibility updates will welcome all people to the neighborhood, additional spaces will make it easier for residents to stop by and shop, and the pedestrian promenade will connect the lot to busy Blue Hill Avenue businesses and nearby residences.”

“In addition to significant operational improvements, numerous cosmetic upgrades will enhance the appeal of the parking lot itself and complement the entire surrounding neighborhood,” said Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Gina N. Fiandaca. “We’d like to thank Grove Hall community members who contributed invaluable insight and helped BTD to compile a design that best suits the unique needs of the neighborhood.”

The parking lot is located at #20 Georgia Street in Grove Hall. Reconstruction of the facility will create the following improvements:

Add 53 Parking spaces, 13 more than the current capacity;

Make the lot and promenade completely ADA compliant, including all new ramps and sidewalks, and designated parking spaces for accessible vans;

Add new LED pendant lighting;

Lay down fresh asphalt and pavement markings;

Install four foot black, wrought iron look decorative fencing on Georgia and Cheney Streets and a six foot buffer fence at the residential edge;

Include landscaping edge treatment such as new trees, bushes and shrubs;

Construct a new drainage system for stormwater runoff;

Execute a design concept that allows for open space inside the lot, on either side of the promenade entrance, that will accommodate any future community events.

In addition, the pedestrian promenade will feature:

Granite benches and pavers;

Contemporary, decorative lighting;

Bike Racks;

Landscaping edge treatment including new trees, bushes and shrubs;

A protected power source to accommodate any future community events.

“Having direct access to a large, well-lit and well-maintained, accessible parking lot is an asset for area businesses,” said Cheryl Straughter, owner of 469 Blue Hill Avenue, adjacent to the planned promenade. “I am happy to have had this opportunity to work with the Boston Transportation Department during the planning process.”

“An open-air promenade that is outfitted with granite benches and other amenities is a welcome addition to the greater Grove Hall neighborhood,” said Sister Virginia Morrison, Executive Director, Neighborhood Development Corporation of Grove Hall. “In addition to walking through it to get to the business district, residents and visitors can sit and have lunch together, possibly listen to live local entertainment, or just relax and enjoy the new greenery.”

Thirty-two municipal parking lots in the City of Boston offer nearly 1,400 free parking spaces to residents, customers of local businesses and visitors to Boston’s neighborhoods. A two hour limit is enforced Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but parking is unrestricted nights and Sundays.

“The project is an investment in the Grove Hall community which will enrich this community space and create even more accessibility to Greater Grove Hall Main Streets’ small, local businesses,” said City of Boston Chief of Economic Development John Barros. “The improved lot and promenade will allow residents to enjoy the open space and allow for creative activation by the community, including concerts, farmers markets, and neighborhood gatherings.”

The Boston Transportation Department renovates municipal parking lots throughout the City, in keeping with its tenet to be a good neighbor and undertake aesthetic improvements that will have a positive impact on the larger neighborhood experience. The Grove Hall parking lot is the eighth municipal parking facility in the City of Boston to be completely reconstructed in recent years and improvements have been made in many additional lots as well. A $225,000 grant from HUD’s Choice Neighborhood Implementation Funds will go toward building the promenade with the balance of the funds earmarked for the parking lot construction and associated costs.