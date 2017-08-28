Mayor Walsh announces ‘Help for Houston’ drive to aid those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

City to collect items Tuesday through Thursday this week to ship to Texas

BOSTON – Monday, August 28, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced that the City of Boston is sponsoring a ‘Help for Houston’ Drive starting Tuesday, August 29th through Thursday, August 31st and asks residents to contribute items to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The City will be collecting new clothing and blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and non-perishable food items at multiple locations in Boston:

City Hall (3rd Floor Lobby & 5th Floor Mayor’s Office Lobby)

1010 Massachusetts Ave (5th Floor)

Bolling Building, 2300 Washington St., Roxbury (1st Floor Lobby)

26 Court Street (1st Floor Lobby)

Boston Centers for Youth and Families HQ, 1483 Tremont St., Roxbury

Boston Centers for Youth and Families sites

“Our thoughts are with the people of Texas. So many are struggling during this challenging time. As we have done in other emergencies and which has been done for us, Boston will step up and help through the darkest hours,” said Mayor Walsh. “I’ve made it clear to the Mayor of Houston that Boston is here for them. Let’s come together as a city, contribute in any way we can, and show Houston that they have Boston’s full support.”

For more information, please visit www.boston.gov/helpforhouston