Mayor Walsh announces Boston Cultural Council accepting applications for 2018 grant funding cycle

September 1 , the Boston Cultural Council (BCC) will Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced that beginning, the Boston Cultural Council (BCC) will accept applications for the 2018 organizational grant funding cycle. More than $400,000 in funding will be awarded to organizations and projects in Boston that enhance the quality of life, the economy, and the design of the City of Boston and that address the goals of the Boston Creates Cultural Plan

“Boston Cultural Council organizational grants help smaller arts organizations continue the great work they are doing – or larger organizations bring programs to the city,” said Mayor Walsh. “These grants support a wide variety of artistic projects and activities in Boston, including exhibits, festivals, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures. The grants help ensure that arts are accessible to every resident in Boston.”

Grants will be made in two categories:

Under $1 million annual budget: Organizations with a budget of under $1 million with projects located in the City of Boston may apply for general operating support.

Over $1 million annual budget: Organizations that offer programs in the City of Boston with budgets over $1 million may apply for programmatic support.

Under the umbrella of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the BCC helps to ensure grantmaking responds to the needs of the cultural community. The BCC annually distributes funds allocated by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, and the City of Boston to support innovative arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences programming that enhances the quality of life in Boston.

Successful applications will be specific about how they help grow access to the arts in areas not already well served by cultural opportunities, foster access to the arts for populations who don’t typically have ready access to the arts, elevate the work of Boston’s creatives, inspire the creation of new works, and support the achievement and provision of excellent, high quality arts and culture in the City of Boston.

Applications can be found here on September 1, and will be accepted through October 16, 2017, for grants in the following categories: Music, Film and Video, Traditional and Folk Arts, Visual Arts, Theatre, Dance, Humanities, Literary Arts, and Multi-discipline. All applications will be reviewed by members of the BCC and the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, and grant awards will be announced in January 2018. Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded. Grant guidelines and application information are available here.

Grant information workshops will be held in three locations: On September 14, 2017 , at the Codman Square Branch of the Boston Public Library from 6-8 p.m. ; on September 23, 2017 , at the Commonwealth Salon at the Central Branch of the Boston Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon , and on October 4, 2017 , at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library from noon -2 p.m.

The BCC comprises Boston residents appointed by Mayor Walsh to serve for up to six years each. The BCC annually reviews applications during a series of fall meetings conducted to evaluate the overall quality of proposed programming and its potential benefit to diverse audiences in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

For additional information on the Boston Cultural Council, please visit here.