Mayor Walsh announces 2017-2018 Spark Boston Council

Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced the newly selected Mayor’s 2017- 2018 SPARK Boston Council. The diverse, 38-member group will spend the next 12 months working to continue to open up new lines of communication between young adults and leaders in City government.

“Having the largest amount of millennials of any other U.S. city, it is critical to continue to make sure the next generation of Boston residents are able to be civically-engaged and offer their opinions and potential solutions to problems of today and tomorrow ,” said Mayor Walsh. “I look forward to working with these talented young people and hearing their ideas on how to make Boston a better city for all Bostonians.”

The SPARK Boston Council is comprised of 38 Boston residents, who live in 20 different neighborhoods across Boston. This group includes entrepreneurs, designers, social workers, restaurant professionals, undergraduate and graduate students, community organizers, veterans and representatives from many other industries across the public and private sectors. Approximately a third of the Council are native Bostonians, while others grew up as far away as France, Cape Verde, India and Spain.

“SPARK Boston offers Boston millennials the chance to be characters in the story of our ever-changing city, not just readers,” said Amy Mahler, SPARK Boston Director. “This year’s Council will create new programming and resources to answer the policy and social needs of our peers, advocate for and connect millennials to City leaders and programs, and engage our generation in Boston’s civic life.”

SPARK Boston, housed in the Mayor’s Civic Engagement Cabinet, is responsible for advising Mayor Walsh on issues affecting the millennial population and working with City departments and community stakeholders to help solve those issues. The Council holds general meetings once a month and puts on programs focusing on connecting millennials with these partners. Programs include neighborhood meet-ups, salary negotiation workshops, and Chief Chats, a new series of events which allows citizens to hear directly from Mayor Walsh’s Cabinet Chiefs on a variety of issues and ask questions on those subjects.

The 2017-2018 Council includes:

Alexis Walls, Allston

Jackie Lender, Allston

Neel Desai, Back Bay

Mikaila Waters, Back Bay

Michael Winston, Bay Village

Paige Friedlander, Beacon Hill

Catalina Ocampo, Brighton

Patricia Cahill, Brighton

Emily Murphy, Charlestown

Jenna DeAngelo, Chinatown

Agostinha Depina, Dorchester

Gabrielle Sims, Dorchester

Christopher Walker, Dorchester

Yusuf Ali, Dorchester

Francis Huynh, Dorchester

Kevin Walther, Downtown Crossing

Devon Williams, East Boston

Daniel Shea, East Boston

Siddhi Doshi, Fenway

Darcel Hunt-Finegold, Hyde Park

Rosa Herrero de Andres, Jamaica Plain

Carmel Levy, Jamaica Plain

Paul Gels, Jamaica Plain

Fernando Rodriguez, Jamaica Plain

Shanice Wallace, Mattapan

David Wu, Mission Hill

Helen Sharma, Mission Hill

Rourke Harrington, North End

Maggie Walsh, North End

Andrea Clavijo, North End

Ying Wang, Roslindale

Keveisha Robinson- Clark, Roxbury

Matt Parker, Roxbury

Michael Yu, South Boston

Shane Dunn, South Boston

Alexandria de Aranzeta, South End

Constance Fontanet, South End

Michaela Hughes, West Roxbury