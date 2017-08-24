Local advocates plan to celebrate 150th anniversary of Chinese railroad workers

It’s a lesser-told part of American history: the stories of thousands of Chinese immigrants laboring – underpaid and overworked, sometimes to their deaths – to build the country’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869. The five-year feat relied largely on Chinese workers, who received little recognition in Eurocentric historical records. Now, almost 150 years after the railroad’s completion, the Utah state government will be officially honoring them for their contributions, in an effort led by railroad worker descendant and Utah State Representative Karen Kwan.

Rep. Kwan, the first Chinese American legislator in Utah, is on a mission to mobilize nationwide collaboration around the commemorative event on May 10, 2019. At an August 19 town hall in Chinatown organized by the Chinese Americans Citizens Alliance (CACA) and the Chinese Historical Society of New England (CHSNE), she encouraged attendees to come forward with ideas about how to honor the Chinese workers, most of whom will never be identified.

“We need to speak with one voice,” Kwan said. “We need to make sure we’re not ignored, dismissed or misunderstood. We need to have our voice heard – not somebody [else to] speak for us.”

The hour-long discussion covered topics such as whom to invite on stage, with suggestions ranging from railroad worker descendants to prominent Chinese-American figures such as Priscilla Chan. Attendees also deliberated the lineup of activities: “Why don’t we do a Chinese American version of Woodstock?.,,We can have family activities like traditional Chinese opera, Cantonese pop songs…things for all ages.”

One common sentiment was a desire to improve public education surrounding the history, a matter complicated by a lack of records about and from Chinese workers. “I would like to see…the state and the Department of Education committing to including the history of the Chinese in America,” said one attendee who identified as a former teacher.

In addition to the discussion, the day’s event included a screening of “Canton Army in the High Sierras,” a 2002 documentary and one of the first to detail the history and hardships of railroad workers. Attendees also explored a pop-up exhibit by the Chinese Historical Society of America featuring photographs and stories from railroad workers’ families.

CACA also held a gala at Hei La Moon on August 19.