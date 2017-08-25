Kwong Kow Chinese School wraps up summer

Kwong Kow Chinese School celebrated the end of its summer program on August 25 at the school. Students showcased their summer learning with a recital and exhibits to parents and family members.

Students performed a lion dance and kung fu. Musical performances included violin, Chinese dulcimer or guzheng, the Chinese hammered dulcimer or yangqin, and drums. The Chinese immersion class sang in Mandarin and a folk dance was performed.

Exhibits showed what students learned over seven weeks, including programming, art and science.

