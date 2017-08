Thursday, August 24

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

87 Tyler Street

Boston, MA 02111

International Shoppes at Boston Logan Airport will host a recruitment session for bilingual Chinese-English sales associates at the Asian American Civic Association, 4F. Dress professionally and bring resumes. Register with Ivy at (617) 426-9492 x 209 or employment@aaca-boston.org.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese