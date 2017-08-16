House passes resolution to honor community health centers

Representative Steve Ultrino (D – Malden) joined his colleagues in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in adopting a resolution marking National Health Center Week. The legislation recognizes the vital role that community health centers play in providing comprehensive services that are responsive to the populations they serve. Representative Ultrino was a co-sponsor of the legislation.

In passing the resolution, Representative Ultrino praised Hallmark Health and Cambridge Health Alliance for the exceptional work of their medical providers and staff, high-quality medical services, and longstanding commitment to the community, local schools and non-profit organizations.

“Community health centers are essential to the fabric of the Massachusetts healthcare system,” said Speaker DeLeo. “These institutions are often the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, not only providing medical care, but also helping children and families to thrive. I thank community health centers both for the incredible work they do locally and their commitment to healthcare reform.”

Community health centers have played a central role in health reform and continue to help ensure high-quality, cost-effective healthcare for all Massachusetts residents. The nation’s first community health center was founded in Boston in 1965 and since that time they have remained committed to their founding mission of accessible and responsive healthcare.