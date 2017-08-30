Governor Baker appoints Laura Sen to Massport Board

Governor Charlie Baker today appointed Laura Sen, the Non-Executive Chairman and former CEO of the BJ’s Wholesale Club, to the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) Board of Directors. Mrs. Sen brings over 30 years of experience in retail management, marketing and logistics to Massport.

“Laura Sen’s extensive management, retail and logistics experience will be a welcome addition to the Massport Board of Directors as operations at Massachusetts’ airports and terminal containers continue to grow and expand,” said Governor Baker. “Her leadership skills and success will help guide Massport’s continued growth and ability to meet the needs of businesses large and small throughout Massachusetts and the region.”

“The Massport Board has an important role in guiding our decision-making and helping to establish our strategic goals,” said Secretary of Transportation and Massport Board Member Stephanie Pollack. “We are looking forward to Laura Sen continuing these efforts while bringing a new perspective to the Board. Her decades of retail leadership and expertise in using data to understand what customers want will help inform our governance going forward.”

“We at Pine Street Inn congratulate Laura Sen on her appointment to the Massport board of directors,” said Lyndia Downie, President & Executive Director, Pine Street Inn. “Laura brings a long and successful history in business leadership and has made a significant impact in the nonprofit sector as well. We are grateful for her many years serving in various volunteer roles, 11 years as a board member, and three years as board chair.”

“Passengers have more time at the airport to wait, therefore making the variety and design of concessions at Logan even more important,” said Dan O’Connell, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. “It’s great to add Laura Sen to the Massport Board where her decades of experience in retail as well as her commitment to the community will be put to use.”

Sen’s appointment comes as Michael Angelini, Chairman of the law firm Bowditch & Dewey in Worcester, fulfills his seven-year term on the Board, most recently serving as Chairman.

“Chairman Angelini lent his wealth of knowledge, legal and business expertise and impressive background in public service to Massport,” said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. “We were very fortunate to have him on the Board to help us enhance our strategic planning goals and look forward to welcoming Laura Sen to this new role.”

The Massachusetts Port Authority Board is a seven-member group that oversees Massport, a financially independent authority which owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, the public container and cruise terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, Worcester Regional Airport as well as real estate holdings and public parks in South Boston and East Boston. Board members are not paid for their service. Other Board members include Worcester Sheriff Lew Evangelitis, Duane Jackson, Patricia Jacobs, John Nucci, Sean O’Brien and Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack.

About Laura Sen

As the Non-Executive Chairman of BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., Sen works with other Board Members to oversee the long-term strategic direction of the Westborough-based company. Sen served as the Chief Executive Officer from February, 2009 to January, 2016 and served as its President from January, 2008 until September, 2015. Ms. Sen was responsible for all day-to-day operations and the more than 24,000 employees. Under her leadership, the company grew the number of retail stores in 14 states along the east coast and increased the annual revenues to nearly $11 billion. Sen earned a Bachelor’s degree from Boston College. A Massachusetts native, Sen has been listed on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in Business and Boston Magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Women. Sen is a board member on several non-profit organizations including the Pine Street Inn, where she serves as Chairwoman, the Asian-American Civic Association, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.