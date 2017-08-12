Florist to give away 5000 roses for Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 11

West Roxbury, MA, September 11, 2017: Davis & Sawin Florist will celebrate their 11th Good Neighbor Day event on September 11, 2017 by giving away 5000 roses. In this celebration Davis & Sawin will give away a free dozen roses to every person who enters their store for as long as the roses last. All they ask is that you don’t keep the roses for yourself but instead give them away to your friends, neighbors and loved ones as a sign of love and appreciation.

What began as a simple way to thank neighbors and friends, has now become an event to honor the sacrifice and heroism of local Firefighters and Police Officers. Donations will be directed to those benevolent efforts that support those brave men and women. Volunteers from around the City of Boston will be participating by preparing the roses and handing them out to all who attend.

In past years, this was a favorite event of Mayor Tom Menino and he worked behind the counter greeting customers and handing out roses to everyone. Menino was participating in our Good Neighbor Day on the morning of 9/11/2001 and his presence that day was a great source of support and caring for everyone.

This year we are expecting Mayor Marty Walsh to help us kick things off by giving out roses, greeting visitors to the florist shop and maybe pruning a few thorns. Members of our local Police & Fire departments will send representatives as well, all in the name of saying thank you to our Neighbors.

WHEN: September 11, 2017 8am-5pm WHERE: Davis & Sawin Florist, 2097 Centre St W. Roxbury MA 02132