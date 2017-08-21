East Meets West Kite and Cultural Festival on August 26-27

FREE COMMUNITY KITE FESTIVAL FLIES HIGH ONCE AGAIN

East Meets West – KITE & CULTURAL FESTIVAL 2017, the 15th annual free community event, will take place on Aug 26 (SAT) at Pope John Paul II Park in Dorchester. Aug 27 (SUN) will be a fun flying day. It will also be a rain backup day. It starts at 10AM and ends at 4PM on both days.

Once again, this fun-filled event for both families and professionals will feature the best kites from the East and West: 300 feet dragon, eagles, giant lobster, butterfly plus your kites and a lot more. There will be plenty of space for adults and children alike to fly kites to their hearts’ content. There will be flying demos and a kite-making workshop with kites given away (limited number) plus maybe other freebies. There will be cultural and health exercises. Attendees are welcome to join in the exercises. Those interested in performing are encouraged to contact the organizer. There will be cultural activities.

The East Meets West – KITE & CULTURAL FESTIVAL began in 2003. For the first time ever, a 450 ft. long dragon kite danced in the American sky! Ornate kites with magnificent color, punctuated a day filled with excitement, harmony and peace. Annual subsequent events duplicated this excitement and wonder, which apparently became contagious. Traffic near Pope John Paul II Park was slowed for hours. This event was held in 2005 in Liberty State Park, N. J..Record breaking number of people marveled at the spectacle of a soaring 300 ft. dragon kite with a 33 ft. American flag in tow.

The organizers of this event hold family values, good health, sound education, a clean environment and multiculturalism as core community values.

We in particular, encourage all attendees to send their regards through flying kites to those who were inflicted by the disasters that took place in recent years.

You and family is cordially invited to join us for a peaceful and harmonious weekends.

Directions:

MBTA: Take the Red Line (Ashmont branch) to Fields Corner. The #20 bus route passes

by two of the park’s entrances: at Neponset Circle and at Hallet Street.

By Car: Take US-1 South to exit 12, Rt 3A South and merge onto Gallivan Boulevard

(MA 203). The event entrance is located on Hallet Street.

—Program is subject to change without prior notice

Contact: Tom Y. Chung

eastmeetswest21@yahoo.com

www.emw24.com

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese