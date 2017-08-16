Diverse progressive groups endorse Ed Flynn

Chinese Progressive Political Action, Latinos for Flynn, and UNITEHERE Local 26 endorsed Ed Flynn for District 2 city councilor at a press conference held by the Chinatown Gate on August 16. Speakers underscored Flynn’s strong stands on issues facing working families throughout the district, which includes Chinatown, South End, South Boston and some downtown neighborhoods.

UNITEHERE! Local 26 President Brian Lang said that when the hotel workers’ union members discussed their endorsement, the decision came quickly. “They said, ‘We want that guy who’s like us!’ Ed Flynn understands what’s important to working women and men across Boston. He will be a strong progressive voice, and we are proud to endorse his candidacy.”

Ana Calderón, representing Latinos for Flynn, spoke about Flynn’s involvement as a parent in the Boston Public Schools and his commitment to improving public education. “The children are our future, and public education is so important for our Latino families.”

Chinese Progressive Political Action member Lydia Lowe noted that some people seemed surprised at their endorsement of a South Boston candidate. “But what if the best candidate for Chinatown is the candidate from South Boston?” she asked rhetorically. “We are supporting Ed because of his strong stands on tenant and worker rights, democratic control of development, and public housing. He will fight for working families and those on fixed incomes to be able to remain in the neighborhoods we helped to build.”